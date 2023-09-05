Third line between Haridaspur-Byree railway stations in Odisha commissioned

Bhubaneswar, Sept 5 (PTI) The third-line between Haridaspur and Byree railway stations in Odisha on the Howrah-Chennai main line was commissioned on Tuesday, an official said.

The 16.80km Haridaspur-Byree line is part of the ongoing critical Bhadrak-Nergundi third-line project. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, Kolkata, recently inspected the section. During the inspection, all safety aspects were thoroughly examined and a speed trial was also conducted to measure the feasibility of train traffic.

Construction for the Bhadrak-Nergundi third-line project on the Howrah-Chennai main line, between Bhadrak and Cuttack stations under Khurda road division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), is proceeding in full swing with more than 60 per cent work already completed, the official said.

The ECoR in a press release said this has been possible due to consistent review of project works by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister is prioritising the development of railway infrastructure in the region, it said.

Bhadrak-Nergundi third-line work will boost the region's economy and provide hassle-free train operations on the Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

General manager Manoj Sharma advised officials to focus on speedy completion of various projects going on in the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway. He also advised officials to coordinate with stakeholders, including state government officials, for the early completion of the projects. PTI AAM AAM MNB