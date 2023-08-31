Third meeting of INDIA alliance begins in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) The third meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance started in Mumbai on Thursday evening with leaders of several prominent political parties coming together to discuss the strategy and agenda of the grouping which is seeking to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

The meeting at Grand Hyatt hotel is being attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, among others.

Rahul Gandhi was seen chatting with the NCP's Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and the RJD's Manoj Jha before the meet began.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrived here in the evening for the meeting.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, all of whom arrived in the city on Wednesday, are also present. PTI MR ASK SKC KRK