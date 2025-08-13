Third-party transportation of wet waste from large establishments banned, says BMC

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) The transportation of wet waste from bulk waste-generating residential and commercial complexes through third-party agencies has been banned, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

The civic body specified that it is mandatory for such establishments to either process the waste on-site or hand it over to the municipal corporation.

BMC stated that the establishments processing waste on their premises will be eligible for property tax rebates.

Mumbai has 2,609 bulk waste generator establishments that produce over 100 kg of waste daily, operating over 5,000 sq m premises. 784 such establishments process their waste on site, 727 give it to third parties, and 1,098 hand it over to the BMC, as per the BMC data.

"All ward-level assistant chief supervisors must survey between August 15 and 31 to review the status of bulk waste generators, including whether they process waste on-site or outsource it, and the charges involved," the release said, quoting Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi.

The civic body has also made it mandatory for bulk waste generators to segregate and hand over domestic sanitary and special care waste, such as used sanitary napkins, diapers, bandages, expired medicines, syringes, and beauty salon waste, to the BMC.

Distribution of yellow bins will begin from August 18 to registered housing societies, beauty parlours, women's hostels, and educational institutions, the release highlighted.

The BMC stated that 3,536 establishments, including 2091 housing societies, 1,146 beauty parlours, 286 educational institutions and 40 female hostels, have registered for this service so far, and about 202 tonnes of such waste have been collected. PTI KK NSK