Third phase of Delhi Nyay Yatra kicks off from Palam

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The third phase of Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra began on Friday from Valmiki Mandir at Palam village and covered three Assembly constituencies, party officials said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav visited the village and interacted with representatives of 365 villages, who pledged their support to the Congress, the party claimed in a statement.

The massive public support for the Nyay Yatra is a clear message to the Kejriwal government and the BJP that people are looking for a change, Yadav claimed.

He said that when Congress comes back to power, its first priority would be to address the problems affecting the common people, like the street vendors, so as to ensure an assured platform for everyone to earn a dignified living.

The Nyay Yatra covered Palam, Brijwasan and Mehrauli Assemblies on Friday before concluding at Andheria Mode, Mehrauli.

The Nyay Yatra has completed its two phases. It will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies in four phases before concluding on December 4. PTI NIT HIG