Third ship to reach Vizhinjam port on Nov 27

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (PTI) The Vizhinjam International Seaport, located near Kerala capital, is gearing up for its third ship arrival scheduled for November 27, port sources said here on Friday.

Advertisment

The vessel, named "Zhen Hua 24," will be bringing six yard cranes to the port, they said.

This comes a month after the inauguration of the deep sea international port in a grand ceremony here.

Meanwhile, "Zhen Hua 29", the second ship that arrived at Vizhinjam port earlier this month with cranes, is scheduled to depart for Mundra Port in Gujarat by 2 PM today, sources added.

Advertisment

The first ship to arrive at the port, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7,700 crore, was "Zhen Hua 15" and it carried two yard cranes and a ship-to-shore crane for the deep-water facility.

The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model.

The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of what will become one of the largest ports in the world, once commissioned.

The project, scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, was delayed due to issues with land acquisition.

Fishermen carried out violent protests opposing it, alleging that the port would adversely affect their livelihood. PTI LGK KH