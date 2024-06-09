Third-time MP from Uttarakhand's Almora Ajay Tamta takes oath as MoS in Modi 3.0

Dehradun, Jun 9 (PTI) BJP MP Ajay Tamta, who scored a hat-trick of victory from the Almora (reserved) Lok Sabha seat in Uttarakhand, was administered the oath as a minister of state by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday.

Earlier, 51-year-old Ajay Tamta, who was elected an MP for the first time in 2014, was given the responsibility of MoS for Textiles.

In Ajay Tamta's electoral journey, Pradeep Tamta of the Congress has been his long-time rival. After losing to Pradeep Tamta in 2009, Ajay Tamta defeated him in the next three general elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

Ajay Tamta has also been an MLA from Someshwar seat of Almora district twice - in 2007 and 2012. He was also the horticulture minister in the Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri government in 2007.

He entered politics at the age of 23, and remained active at the Panchayat level for many years.

His image has been that of a simple, clean and controversy-free politician. Apart from friendly behaviour with workers at the organisational level, he has maintained his popular image among the public. PTI DPT MNK MNK