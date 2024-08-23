Thirteen booked for irregularities worth Rs 200 cr in MHADA buildings' redevelopment plan

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) Thirteen persons have been booked for alleged involvement in irregularities concerning redevelopment of buildings on MHADA land, with Thane police on Friday claiming the amount involved may be upwards of Rs 200 crore.

As per the FIR filed by Chitalsar police, a firm was given the contract to redevelop 18 buildings on land leased to these societies by the state run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, the official said.

"The firm allegedly used a fake mortgage deed to obtain a loan of Rs 200 crore from another firm. However, this amount was not used for the redevelopment of the buildings. The firm obtained the loan by mortgaging the land on which the buildings stand to the lending firm," he said.

"The NOC for this mortgage was allegedly given by the chairperson of one of the housing societies without taking the consent of residents or MHADA. Probe is underway to unravel the full details of the irregularities. No one has been arrested," he said. PTI COR BNM