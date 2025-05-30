Thirteen DCPs transferred within Mumbai police

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Thirteen deputy commissioners of Mumbai police were transferred within the metropolis' force on Friday.

IPS officer Raj Tilak Roushan, who was recently transferred to Mumbai, has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (detection) in the Crime Branch, while DCP Datta Nalawade has been transferred to Zone X in Andheri.

Krishnakant Upadhyay, who was DCP Headquarters -1, has been posted as DCP Zone III in Worli, replacing Datta Kamble, who has been made DCP, Special Branch -1, as per an order.

Protection Branch DCP Mahesh Chimte has been transferred as DCP Zone XII in north Mumbai, while DCP Smita Patil has been made DCP, Headquarters -1.

IPS officer Sameer Shaikh has been posted as DCP Zone VI and Rakesh Ola as DCP Zone VII. PTI DC BNM