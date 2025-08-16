Thirteen held for using earth mover to steal MTNL's copper cables in Mumbai's Sion

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Thirteen persons were arrested for allegedly trying to steal copper cables of MTNL in Mumbai's Sion area, a police official said on Saturday.

They were arrested after police received information that a group was using an earth mover to take out copper cables from a duct in the early hours of Friday, he said.

"A police team reached the spot and apprehended 13 persons. Based on a complaint by a Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited official, a case was registered. The earth mover has also been seized," he said. PTI DC BNM