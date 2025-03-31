Thirteen Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Mar 31 (PTI) Thirteen Naxalites were arrested from two places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said on Monday.

While seven ultras were held from the forest near Tekmetla village under Usoor police station area, six were apprehended from Basaguda police station limits, he said.

"The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and local police were involved in these actions. Those held from Usoor were involved in triggering an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in November 2022 in which a CRPF jawan was injured. The others were involved in the murder of two civilians at separate places here in October last year," he said.

A tiffin bomb, explosive materials, cordex wire, electric wire and other items were seized from them, he added. PTI COR TKP BNM