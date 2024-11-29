Thirteen Naxalites held from three places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Nov 29 (PTI) Thirteen Naxalites, including one carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, were arrested from three places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said on Friday.

Three were held from Tarrem police station limits and five each from Awapalli and Jangla police station limits, he said.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operations that led to the arrest of the ultras, all men in the 19-40 age group, the official said.

"Of those arrested, Kosa Punem alias Hadma (40) is a member of the outlawed movement's Jagargunda area committee and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. A couple of tiffin bombs, explosive materials, detonating cord as well as Maoist publicity materials were seized from them," he said. PTI COR TKP BNM