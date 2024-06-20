Thirty four people died in Kallakurichi district after consuming methanol mixed arrack: TN CM Stalin

Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) Thirty four people belonging to Kallakurichi district have died following consumption of 'methanol mixed arrack,' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Stalin also directed officials to notify a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also look into the reasons for the Kallakurichi deaths.

The chief minister said four persons linked to the sale of poisonous arrack have been arrested so far and announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of 34 people who died after consuming illicit arrack.

Also, he announced Rs 50,000 assistance to those who are being treated in hospitals. Also, the CM said the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a report on the hooch tragedy following inspection. PTI VGN VGN KH