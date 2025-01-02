Thirty persons rescued in last week of 2024 off Goa's coast amid massive New Year rush

Panaji, Jan 2 (PTI) Thirty persons were rescued off the Goa coast in the last week of 2024 as thousands of revellers thronged the state's beaches, an official from a lifesaving agency said on Thursday.

The spokesperson for state-appointed agency Drishti Marine also said 18 missing persons, include 17 children, were reunited with their families during this period, while first aid was administered to 11 beachgoers.

"The 30 persons were rescued after 21 operations were conducted. These comprise two triple rescues, five double rescues and 14 single ones. The rescue operations took place at Palolem beach, Mandrem, Calangute, Candolim and Agonda," he said.

Those rescued included a 66-year-old woman from Kyrgyzstan, an 84-year-old man from United Kingdom, a 26-year-old Russian woman, apart from residents of Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, the official informed. PTI RPS BNM