Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) Thirty-three persons were booked after a raid on a bar in Bhiwandi in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The raid was held in Rajnoli Naka on Friday night, the Narpoli police station official said.

"Thirty-three persons were booked. These include 12 women waiters, 17 customers and bar staff. They were charged with obscenity and other offences. No one has been arrested in the case," he said.