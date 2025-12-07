''Thirukkural'' translation to be made available in 30 more languages by Jan 2026, says official

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 7 (PTI) The Central Institute of Classical Tamil has started a new initiative to translate the classical Tamil text, Thirukkural, into 30 more languages, a top official of the institute said.

Thirukkural, which consists of 1,330 aphoristic couplets that are divided into three parts -- on virtue, material world and romantic love -- and is lauded as having universal relevance beyond its time.

The text has so far been translated into 34 languages, including 25 Indian languages, said R Chandrasekaran, Director, Central Institute of Classical Tamil, an autonomous institution established by the Ministry of Education, Chennai, after Tamil was declared a classical language in 2004.

"In addition to the 34 languages in which Tirukkural is already available, we have a plan to make it available in 30 more languages, including 23 Indian languages by Pongal 2026," he told PTI.

The Institute wants to see Thirukkural in 100 languages by August 2026, Prof Chandrasekaran said.

"That will convey to the world the value and specialities of Thirukkural to the people living across the globe," he said.

To a question, he said that the Centre wants to expand the reach of Thirukkural and its values by taking it to the people living in various parts of the globe, and hence the institute translates the text into more languages.

Some of the Indian languages into which Thirukkural is to be translated are non-scheduled languages. For example, it will be translated into a language spoken by the Irular tribe living in the Ootacamund, Nilgiris district, he said.

"We have released the translation of Tirukkural in scheduled languages already. Now, we are releasing it in non-scheduled languages," he explained.

To another query, he said some of the foreign languages into which Thirukkural is proposed to be translated include German, French and Spanish.

"We are tentatively planning to launch the translation of Thirukkural into non-scheduled languages by January 2026", he said.

It may be noted that January 15, the second day of Pongal festival (and Tamil month 'Thai'), is celebrated as Thiruvallurvar day in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the launch of the multilingual translation of 'Tholkappiam', the oldest Tamil grammar book, by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 2 during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, Chandrasekharan said the institute has taken up the initiative to cater to a wider section of the people.

"It has been translated into 10 languages, including four Indian languages viz. Odia, Assamese, Urdu and Tulu," he said. PTI VIJ ADB