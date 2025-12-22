Thirupparankundram dargah hoists festival flag amidst protests by Hindu devotees

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 22 (PTI) The annual festival of a dargah atop the Thirupparankundram hill here commenced amidst protests by a section of Hindu devotees who questioned the local official for granting permission to the dargah whereas the high court verdict was not implemented in the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting case.

Following permission from the Thirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer, the flag was hoisted on December 21 night at Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badushah Auliya Dargah in connection with the "Santhanakoodu" festival on January 6, 2026.

Protesting against the decision of the official, a section of devotees and BJP functionaries staged a 'road roko' agitation on Sunday night seeking to know how permission could be granted to one community while the Madras High Court order on lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop a stone pillar near the dargah was not carried out.

The protesters were detained. Both the Hindu Munnani and BJP flayed the local authorities for the "dual standards.

A few devotees had moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking contempt proceedings against the local authorities for not implementing the December 1 order of a single judge permitting the lighting of the lamp on the Deepathoon (stone pillar) near the Sikandar Badushah Auliya Dargah.

Meanwhile, the police on Monday permitted the Hindu devotees to visit the Kasi Viswanathar temple atop the Thirupparankundram hill from 6 am to 6 pm, subject to thorough frisking. PTI JSP JSP KH