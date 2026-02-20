Thiruvananthapuram: 17-year-old white tiger dies at zoo due to age-related problems

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) Malar, a 17-year-old female white tiger brought to the zoo here in 2014, died on Friday due to age-related health issues, authorities said.

The feline underwent a post-mortem examination and was cremated in the evening, in accordance with guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Zoo Director Manjula said.

Malar was part of a pair of white tigers brought to the zoo in 2014. However, she was removed from public display last year and kept in a separate enclosure.

"She had age-related problems and was having difficulty eating. We were providing minced meat, milk, and eggs, along with geriatric care," the director said.

Manjula added that the tiger’s condition worsened last week, and she died around 6 am earlier in the day.

The male white tiger, brought to the zoo alongside Malar, remains healthy and continues to be on public display, she said.