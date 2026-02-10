Thiruvananthapuram Airport adopts hidden disabilities sunflower programme

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has introduced the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme to enhance the travel experience for passengers with non-visible conditions.

The initiative aims to embrace diversity and foster an inclusive airport environment, a statement said on Tuesday.

Aligned with the globally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, it has been designated a Sunflower Airport, the statement added.

Under the programme, all passenger-facing partners at the airport have been sensitised through a globally developed framework to better understand and support individuals with non-visible disabilities.

TIAL has also introduced Sunflower Lanyards, a discreet yet easily identifiable symbol that allows passengers with non-visible disabilities to signal their need for assistance.

The lanyards and related merchandise are available free of cost at Helpdesks and Information Counters across the terminal buildings.

Passengers wearing the lanyard can discreetly communicate their need for additional support, enabling airport staff to provide empathetic and appropriate assistance throughout their journey, the statement added.

Non-visible disabilities are physical, mental, or cognitive conditions not immediately obvious to others. Such conditions include autism, chronic pain, mental health disorders, sensory impairments and more, according to experts.

Commenting on the initiative, a TIAL spokesperson said the objective is to create an environment that is "sensitive, supportive, and accommodating." Paul White, CEO of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, said welcoming TIAL into the global Sunflower network is a powerful step forward for inclusive travel in India.

"By adopting the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, the airport is not only increasing awareness of non-visible disabilities but actively creating a culture of understanding, dignity, and meaningful support for millions of passengers who may need it," he said, according to the statement.

To ensure effective implementation, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has conducted comprehensive training programmes for all passenger-facing staff.

The training focuses on understanding the nuances of hidden disabilities and the appropriate ways to engage with passengers wearing the Sunflower emblem, ensuring they are treated with care, dignity, and respect at every stage of their journey, it added.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is managed by TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited (TIAL), a special purpose vehicle under Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

