Thiruvananthapuram airport asks passengers to start early in view of traffic curbs for PM visit

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1(PTI) The international airport here has advised passengers to start early from homes on May 1 and 2 in view of the traffic regulations in place in view of PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state capital.

Modi will arrive in Kerala on Thursday evening for the commissioning ceremony of the Vizhinjam International seaport on May 2, sources said.

In view of his arrival and the resulting security arrangements in the state capital, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) issued the advisory.

"In light of the upcoming VVIP visit in #Thiruvananthapuram, traffic regulations will be in effect on 1 and 2 May 2025. We kindly advise passengers to allow extra travel time when heading to the airport.

"We appreciate your understanding and support," it said.

The deep-water port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore.

The port received the commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year following the successful completion of its trial run.

The port is expected to be fully operational by 2028 after completing the second, third and fourth phases. PTI HMP HMP ADB