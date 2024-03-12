Thiruvananthapuram Airport bags ACI Global Award for best airport at arrival

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been recognized as the best airport at arrivals globally by the Airports Council International, according to a statement here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2023 given by the Airports Council International (ACI) was shared with the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and the Zayed International Airport Terminal A in Abu Dhabi, UAE, according to the statement issued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL).

The ASQ awards are based on passenger feedback and are considered a testament to an airport’s commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience, it said.

"Thiruvananthapuram Airport’s successful efforts and dedication towards delivering superior customer experience and increased satisfaction for its passengers have been recognized with this global award," the statement said.

Commenting on the achievement, a TIAL spokesperson said, "We are delighted to receive this prestigious award. This adds a feather in the cap for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport which reflects the airport’s dedication to creating a seamless travel experience for passengers." According to ACI, unlike other programs in the aviation industry, ASQ’s approach is anchored in live research conducted through surveys administered directly to travellers at the airport capturing their satisfaction levels, the statement said.

The surveys cover over 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, such as ease of navigation, check-in procedures and shopping and dining offerings, it said.