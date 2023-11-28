Thiruvananthapuram airport bags Environmental Excellence Award

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram international airport has been honoured with the prestigious Environmental Excellence Award at the 23rd Annual Greentech Environment Awards ceremony held in Jammu and Kashmir, the airport management said here on Tuesday.

The award presented to the airport November 24 recognises its exceptional commitment to Emission Reduction initiatives, it said.

The airport management said it has reaped significant rewards from sustainable practices like efficient waste management.

"We have been working diligently to advance sustainability at our airport and in the surrounding communities," it said in a statement.

It said the airport achieved 100 per cent energy recovery through an advanced bioenergy plant, ensuring effective waste management and achieving Zero Waste to Landfill.

The statement also outlined various other green initiatives successfully implemented at the airport.