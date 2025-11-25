Thiruvananthapuram: Flight services from the international airport here will be suspended for around two hours for seven days from November 27, TIAL said on Tuesday.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said in social media posts that the flights will be suspended from 4 pm to 6.15 pm during the one week period due to scheduled airspace closure for the Navy Operational Demonstration 2025 on those dates.

TIAL requested passengers travelling on those days to check with their respective airlines with regard to any revision in their flight timings.