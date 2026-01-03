Thiruvananthapuram airport gets accreditation Level-3 for customer experience

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (PTI) The international airport has been honoured with prestigious Airports Council International Level 3 accreditation for customer experience.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport's (Code: TRV) accreditation has been upgraded to Level 3 from Level 2 that was awarded in July 2024, an Airport statement said on Saturday.

The Airport Customer Experience Accreditation is a multilevel programme developed by Airports Council International (ACI) to guide airports towards achieving excellence in customer experience management.

The 'level 3' is awarded based on parameters like airport culture, governance, operational improvement, measurement, Customer strategy and customer understanding, it said.

The airport has implemented several initiatives to ensure better passenger experience and smooth processing, the statement added.

To list a few, increasing the number of retail and food counters offering better mix and options to the passenger; the inclusion of technology like Digi Yatra, Fast track immigration (FTI TTP), automatic cleaning system using Made in India Robot and the introduction of e-gates have been helping passengers in improving the experience, said the statement.

Based on observation and passenger requirements, several changes have been made over last few years, it added.