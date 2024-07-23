Thiruvananthapuram airport gets ACI's Level 2 certification for customer experience

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 23 (PTI) The international airport here, managed by the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), has received the Level-2 certification for customer experience from the Airport Council International (ACI), TIAL said on Tuesday.

The Airport Customer Experience Accreditation developed by ACI is a multilevel programme designed to guide airports in achieving excellence in customer experience management, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said in a statement.

The Level 2 accreditation is awarded based on criteria such as airport culture, governance, operational improvement, customer strategy, and customer understanding, it said.

TIAL said that it got the accreditation by implementing numerous initiatives -- like e-Gates to improve check-in process and enhancing the retail as well as food and beverages options -- over the last 12 months, which led to increasing the customer satisfaction.

It also said that the award reflects the dedication of the Thiruvananthapuram airport team in delivering exceptional customer service.

"With state-of-the-art infrastructure and ongoing technological advancements, Thiruvananthapuram airport is committed to ensuring safe, efficient, and convenient travel for all passengers," it said in the statement. PTI HMP HMP KH