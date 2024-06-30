Thiruvananthapuram airport sets up back-up AOCC

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 30 (PTI) The international airport here has set up a back-up Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC) to ensure seamless operations 24/7, even during emergencies or shutdowns.

This nerve centre, powered by SITA software AMS and Infobip software ERMS, handles resource allocation, crisis management, and smooth coordination with Air Traffic Control, Immigration, Customs, CISF, Airlines, APHO, and internal departments, ensuring business continuity and uninterrupted operations, an airport statement said on Sunday.

Currently, the Thiruvananthapuram airport has a full-fledged AOCC working in the domestic terminal.

The new back-up AOCC has been set up inside ARFF building at airside, it said adding that back up AOCC can handle all the technical functionalities of the regular AOCC. PTI LGK ROH