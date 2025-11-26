Thiruvananthapuram airport wins SEEM National Energy Management Award 2024

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (PTI) The international airport in the state capital has won the SEEM National Energy Management Award 2024 under the Platinum category, TIAL said on Wednesday.

The award by the Society of Energy Engineers and Managers (SEEM) marks a significant milestone in the airport's commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient operations, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said in a statement.

It said that the recognition comes following the airport’s Gold Award in 2023, "reflecting its continued advancement in performance, innovation, and excellence in energy management".

"The Platinum Award underscores the airport’s steadfast dedication to sustainability, energy conservation, and environmental stewardship, strengthening its contribution to India’s sustainability drive," the statement said.

It said that the latest recognition was conferred based on the successful implementation of several impactful initiatives, including the optimised monitoring and maintenance of the 500 kW rooftop solar plant for enhanced clean energy generation.

The regular and comprehensive energy audits which enabled targeted improvements and sustained optimisation and integration of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) in the main chiller system that helped to achieve significant power savings, were the factors that helped in getting the award, the statement said.

"Micro-level power consumption monitoring to enable informed, data-driven energy management and system upgrades across airport utilities, enhancing reliability, performance, and overall power efficiency" also helped, it said.

These initiatives -- implemented across power systems, terminal operations, and various airport facilities -- reflected the airport’s comprehensive approach to energy efficiency, it added.

"The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport remains committed to advancing sustainable aviation practices and will continue to prioritise initiatives that enhance energy performance and environmental responsibility," the statement said. PTI HMP ROH