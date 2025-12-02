Thiruvananthapuram-bound flight lands in Mangaluru after mid-air medical emergency

Mangaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) A Thiruvananthapuram-bound Air India Express flight from Riyadh made an emergency landing at Mangaluru International Airport (MgIA) after a passenger onboard developed a sudden medical complication, officials said on Tuesday.

Flight IX 522, which was scheduled to fly directly to Thiruvananthapuram, alerted the Mangaluru airport's Operations Control Centre late on Monday about the passenger--reported to be in his late 30s--requiring urgent medical attention, they said.

Airport authorities immediately activated emergency protocols and coordinated with the medical team, CISF, immigration and customs to ensure rapid response, officials said.

According to officials, upon landing, the airport's medical personnel boarded the aircraft, assessed the passenger's condition and arranged for immediate transfer to a tertiary-care hospital in the city. Relatives accompanying the passenger also disembarked to assist him.

According to airport sources, timely medical support provided onboard by the cabin crew helped stabilise the passenger before landing.

After the situation was brought under control, the aircraft resumed its journey and departed for Thiruvananthapuram at 2.05 am on Tuesday.

An MgIA spokesperson said the coordinated response reflected the airport's readiness to handle medical contingencies.

"We appreciate the exemplary cooperation of all parties involved. This incident reaffirms our commitment to prioritising passenger safety and responding to unforeseen situations with professionalism and care," the spokesperson said. PTI COR AMP KH