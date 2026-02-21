Thiruvananthapuram constituency has highest number of transgender voters in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI) With the Election Commission of India (ECI) publishing the final voters’ list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala on Saturday, a total of 277 transgender people have been included in the electoral roll, with the highest number from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

According to the revised list, the Thiruvananthapuram constituency has the highest number of transgender voters at 15.

It is followed by Tanur constituency (Malappuram district) with 13 transgender voters, Nemom (Thiruvananthapuram district) with 9, Wandoor (Malappuram district) with 7, and Kanhangad (Kasaragod) with 6.

According to the fresh roll, around 34 of the 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala have no transgender voters registered. PTI TBA TBA ROH