Thiruvananthapuram corpn to launch joint drive against spas violating guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (PTI) Thiruvananthapuram corporation, in coordination with the police, will conduct a drive against spas operating in the capital city in violation of guidelines, Mayor V V Rajesh said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Rajesh said the action follows an incident in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, where a gangster allegedly raped a spa employee after she refused to give him money.

He said that after the incident, he sought details from corporation officials and the police, who informed him that spas violating norms were operating in the city.

"Directions have been issued to verify the licences granted to all spas functioning within the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits. Checks will be conducted at all spas that have been issued licences," he said.

Rajesh said that, following tip-offs, police conducted checks at some spas in the city but were unable to take action as the employees, both men and women, were above 18 years of age.

"The corporation and the police are planning a joint operation to intervene in this sector. A detailed plan will be finalised by Monday after discussions with senior officers," he said.

He alleged that some spas were engaging in illegal cross-massage activities under the guise of legitimate operations.

Rajesh said that corporation licences for spas stipulate the presence of qualified masseurs and a doctor. However, he alleged that most spas do not have either, and that some doctors were aiding such illegal activities.

Details of such doctors would be forwarded to the Medical Council, he said.

The mayor also alleged that some police personnel were linked to the mafia operating spas in the city.

"Both the corporation and senior police officers have information about such officials. Strict action will be taken against any spa found to be involved in immoral or illegal activities. The licences of such spas will be cancelled and criminal proceedings initiated with police support," he said.

He further said he had received information about an incident on Saturday in which a woman was allegedly misbehaved with after being called for an interview at a spa near the Secretariat.

The corporation would take the matter seriously and examine whether spas were being operated by criminal gangs, as reported from other parts of the state, he added. PTI TBA SSK