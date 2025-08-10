Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's 'seed ball project' in World Book of Records

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (PTI) The Thiruvananthapuram corporation's 'seed ball project" has been included in the World Book of Records, the local body's Mayor Arya S Rajendran said on Sunday.

The project, the mayor and the students involved in the initiative have been included in the London-based World Book of Records, according to Rajendran's Facebook post.

She said that all the 6,000 students who participated in the project would receive certificates in their names from the World Book of Records.

Rajendran received the certificate for "organising Seed Ball Movement aimed at promoting reforestation, biodiversity and community-based environmental action by dispersing four lakh seed balls with the participation of 6,000 students in three hours on August 9, 2025 at Putharikandam Maithanam, Thiruvananthapuram".

She shared a photo of the certificate along with her Facebook post in which she also mentioned that the Thiruvananthapuram corporation had received the UN Habitat Global Award for sustainable development activities last year.

"All these recognitions go to the people of this state," she said.

The seed ball project was inaugurated on August 9 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.