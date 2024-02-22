Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express extended to Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has approved extension of train number 20632/20631 Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express up to Mangaluru.

As per scheduled timings, the train will leave Mangaluru at 6.15 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 pm.

On the return journey, it will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm and reach Mangaluru at 12.40 am. The trains will operate six days a week, except Wednesday.

The train will halt at Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kollam.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said he had appealed to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the Vande Bharat Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod up to Mangaluru.

He thanked the union minister for extending the train service to Mangaluru. PTI MVG MVG ANE