Thiruvananthapuram: Man arrested at bus depot with MDMA concealed in rectum

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was caught at a bus depot here in the early hours of Sunday by a DANSAF team for allegedly carrying MDMA concealed in small packages in his rectum, police said.

The accused, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, had arrived in the city from Nagercoil, and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force was reportedly waiting for him based on a tip-off, they added.

When searched at the Thampanoor bus depot, he was found carrying no drugs.

He was then taken for an X-ray scan, which revealed that the contraband was hidden in small packages in his rectum, a Cantonment police officer said.

The seized drugs weighed 107.6 grams. The man was booked under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said an investigation has been launched to determine the intended recipient of the narcotics.

The officer added that the accused had previously been caught with cannabis and was out on bail in that case. PTI HMP SSK