Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat might get more coaches by Onam: Kerala BJP chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (PTI) Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said one of the two Vande Bharats running in the state might get more coaches as early as Onam.

The Railway Board has decided to upgrade the number of coaches in the Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat from 16 to 20.

Welcoming the upgrade, Chandrasekhar said, in a Facebook post, that it might happen as early as Onam and it will significantly ease the burden on commuters and make travel more comfortable and convenient.

The BJP state chief further said in his post that while others make empty promises, it is the Modi government which is "delivering real development for Kerala, strengthening our railways, expanding our roads, and modernising our ports". PTI HMP HMP ROH