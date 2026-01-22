Thiruvananthapuram: SCTIMST develops tissue graft to accelerate healing of wounds

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) SCTIMST on Thursday said it has fabricated what it claims is the "world’s first tissue graft scaffold" from the gall bladder of farm animals to accelerate wound healing.

In a statement, the institute said it has developed Cholederm, a lyophilised sheet form of cholecystic extracellular matrix, for dermal applications.

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, which holds around 250 Indian patents and has completed about 90 technology transfers, said the development was carried out by its Division of Experimental Pathology under Professor T V Anilkumar, a veterinary pathologist and scientist.

The division has been conducting research on medical devices derived from extracellular matrices of farm animal organs and tissues since 2008.

The institute said, "We pioneered an innovative technology for recovering the extracellular matrix of farm animal gall bladder (cholecyst) and fabricating medical devices—first in the world—as thin lyophilised sheets, powders, and gel formulations, supported by at least 25 peer-reviewed international articles and 10 Indian patents." Cholederm reportedly promotes faster wound healing with minimal scarring through enhanced re-epithelialisation, angiogenesis, tissue regeneration, and favourable collagen remodelling.

In 2017, the technology was transferred to Alicorn Medical Pvt Ltd, a start-up housed in SCTIMST’s incubation facility (TIMED), which registered the product as CholeDermR and initiated procedures for commercial production.

In 2023, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation approved the product as a Class D medical device.

SCTIMST said the product converts farm animal gall bladders—normally considered slaughterhouse waste—into a high-value byproduct, providing additional income to livestock farmers while reducing waste.

Sharing his clinical experience, Dr Vishwajit Singh, MD (Dermatology) at DY Patil Medical College, Pune, said, "We have treated more than 20 patients, including those with diabetes and leprosy, with ulcers lasting from four months to as long as 17 years. CholeDerm led to complete closure in all cases." He added that the product was convenient for clinicians as it required a single application with review after seven days, unlike conventional dressings that require daily application.

The institute said the development aligns with national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Ayushman Bharat.

Alicorn Medical plans to pursue international regulatory approvals to "ensure global standards and accessibility." SCTIMST described CholeDerm as a "classic example of academia-industry translation in high-risk medical devices, focused on regulatory compliance, clinician support, and patient benefit." PTI HMP SSK