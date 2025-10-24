Thiruvananthapuram to host Navy Day 2025; operational demo at Shanghumukham beach

Kochi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command will host this year’s Navy Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram instead of the traditional venue, Kochi, on December 4, officials said on Friday.

An operational demonstration is scheduled at Shanghumukham beach as part of the celebrations.

A press release said the venue change continues the Navy’s effort to organise the event at locations beyond major naval stations.

Previously, Navy Day was held at Puri in Odisha and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, the release added.

“It is indeed a proud privilege for the Southern Naval Command to conduct the event in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. This mega event will provide a unique opportunity for citizens to witness various facets of the Indian Navy’s multi-domain operations,” the release said.

The celebrations will be hosted by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff.

As part of the pre-events, the Naval Base at Kochi will be open for visits by special children and senior citizens on November 8.

Invited school students will visit the Naval Base, INS Garuda, and naval ships on November 10 and 11.

Naval teams from the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, will conduct outreach activities and workshops at selected colleges and schools in Thiruvananthapuram.

The press release said the Southern Naval Command Band will perform in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26. A special musical concert and philanthropic orchestra will also be presented by the Naval Band at Sagarika Auditorium, Naval Base, Kochi, for a restricted audience on December 10.

Navy Day, observed annually on December 4, commemorates the Indian Navy’s crucial role during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. PTI TBA TBA SSK