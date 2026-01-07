Thiruvizha Jayashankar wins Harivarasansm award

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) Nagaswaram exponent Thiruvizha Jayashankar has been chosen for the Kerala government's prestigious 'Harivarasansm' award for the year, state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said here on Wednesday.

The honour, announced ahead of Makaravilakku in Sabarimala every year, will be presented to the 90-year-old artist at the Sannidhanam (temple complex) on January 14, the festival day, he said.

The award, which has been given since 2012 onwards for eminent musicians and those versatile in temple art forms, comprises a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

Hailing from Thiruvizha village near Cherthala in Alappuzha district, Jayashankar is a recipient of several state and central honours, he said.

Among the previous recipients of the award are KJ Yesudas, S P Balasubrahmanyam, MG Sreekumar, Gangai Amaran, KS Chitra and P Susheela and so on, the minister added.

Vasavan also said elaborate arrangements have been completed for the smooth conducting of the 'Thiruvabharanam' procession to the Sabarimala and to ensure smooth Makaravilakku darshan for pilgrims.

"We hope lakhs of devotees, converging on Sabarimala Sannidhanam and its premises on the Makaravilakku Day, will have a hassle-free darshan of Makaravilakku," he added.

When reporters asked about the ongoing SIT probe into the gold loss case in Sabarimala, Vasavan said the High Court recently expressed satisfaction over the progress of the investigation, but the media did not report it.

"The court also directed the SIT to continue the probe without succumbing to any external pressure. The government is completely happy about it," he further said.

He also reiterated that the state government cannot interfere in the daily businesses or policy matters of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the shrine.

TDB president K Jayakumar, who was also present during the press meet, detailed various initiatives being implemented by the present board to end some illegal practises prevailed at Sabarimala for years. PTI LGK ADB