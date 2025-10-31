This Bihar election fight between dark era under RJD rule and bright era of NDA govt: Nadda

Patna, Oct 31 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday asserted that the Bihar assembly elections will be a fight between “the dark era of RJD’s jungle raj” and “the bright streak of development” under the NDA.

Addressing a poll rally in Patna, Nadda said Bihar has come on the track of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, “and we need to keep this track safe and sound”.

Hailing the NDA’s manifesto for the Bihar polls released on Friday morning, he said it has promised to give “one crore government jobs” to the youth of Bihar, alongside other employment opportunities if the alliance is voted to power again.

He also slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for raising the issue of migration in the state, claiming that his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad had in the past remarked that “Biharis go outside wearing a ‘gamcha’ (a traditional cotton towel) and return wearing a tie and suit”.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. PTI SUK RBT