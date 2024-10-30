This Deepotsav is special as Lord Ram has returned to his abode in Ayodhya: Seers

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Ayodhya's saint community on Wednesday expressed joy over the Deepotsav event, terming it special as Lord Ram has "returned to his abode" in Ayodhya temple.

Advertisment

Following the enthronement of Ramlalla in the grand temple here early this year, the Deepotsav celebration this year has sparked great enthusiasm among saints and devotees alike.

The saint community described the Deepotsav event as a unique and momentous occasion, realised after a long 500-year wait.

Mahant Bindu Gadyacharya Swami Devendra Prasadacharya of Ayodhya's Dashrath Mahal said, "Deepawali and Deepotsav form the foundation of Sanatan Dharma, and this year's Deepotsav is particularly special as Lord Ram has returned to his abode in Ayodhya temple. This celebration offers a unique opportunity to express our faith and devotion to Lord Ram." The saints felt that Ayodhya once again mirrors the scene from Treta Yuga, when Lord Ram first arrived in the city.

Advertisment

The saint community attributed the divine occasion of Ramlalla's consecration to the Yogi Adityanath government's dedicated efforts.

According to them, the government has successfully revived Ayodhya's religious and cultural heritage.

Mahant Brijmohan Das Maharaj of Chaubhuji Temple recited some self-composed verses and said the pride in Ramlalla's presence is shared not only by saints, but by all of Ayodhya.

Advertisment

The people are celebrating this Deepotsav with immense enthusiasm, united in their reverence, he said.

Mahant Rajiv Lochan Sharan Maharaj of Badhaai Bhawan Temple said, "The divine scene witnessed on Lord Ram's arrival in Ayodhya during Treta Yuga has reappeared before us today. We saints are overjoyed to witness this historic moment and are participating in Deepotsav with profound enthusiasm." Ayodhya is all set to hold this evening its first Deepotsav after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. The Uttar Pradesh government aims to better its last year's Guinness World Record by lighting 25 lakh diyas on the banks of Saryu river. PTI COR ABN ZMN