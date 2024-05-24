This election to punish those who are anti-Ram, anti-reservation, anti-Sanatan Dharma: Smriti Irani

Patna, May 24 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on opposition bloc INDIA, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said this election aims at punishing those who are "anti-Ram, anti-reservation, anti-Sanatan Dharma and opposed to the NDA-led government's efforts to make the country a developed nation." Addressing an election rally here in support of senior BJP leader and NDA nominee Ravi Shankar Prasad, Irani said, "During the UPA regime, the party of shahzada (Rahul Gandhi) questioned the existence of Lord Ram. Both political shahzadas (Rahul and Tejashwi Yadav) are anti-Ram and against Sanatan Dharma. This election is to punish those who are anti-Ram, anti-reservation, anti-Sanatan Dharma and opposing the Centre's efforts to make the country a developed nation." She urged all Ram bhakts to become like 'Hanuman' and "burn the 'Lanka' of those leaders who are against Sanatan Dharma and working against the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a Viksit Bharat." Irani accused the Congress and its allies of wanting to provide reservations based on religion to benefit Muslims only.

Advertisment

"The Congress and its allies want to give reservation on the basis of religion to benefit the Muslims. The Congress and RJD are trying to rob the SCs, STs and OBCs of their quotas and divert those to the Muslims. The NDA under Modi will not allow this to happen. The shahzadas must know that Mughal era is over," she said.

Voting in Patna is scheduled on June 1.

Earlier in the day, Irani visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib here. "Wahe Guruji Ka Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Ki Fateh. Today I had the opportunity to pay obeisance at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji," she posted on X.

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs. The takhat's construction was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna in 1666. He spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib. PTI PKD MNB