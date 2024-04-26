This general election crucial for India: A K Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Friday said today's general election in Kerala for the 20 Lok Sabha seats was crucial for the country.He also claimed that there is a strong wave of anger against the union and the state governments.

After exercising his vote at Thiruvananthapuram, accompanied by his wife Elizabeth Antony and UDF convener M M Hassan, Antony said there was a strong anti-incumbency wave against both the governments.

He said the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre and the CPI(M)-led state government in the state will be "destroyed".

"This is a crucial election. As the election campaign ended yesterday, the whole of Kerala has felt a strong wave of anger against the central and state governments," Antony said.

He claimed the Congress-led UDF will bag all the 20 seats in the state.

"The people's anger will destroy the Left front and the BJP," he added.

His son, Anil K Antony is contesting from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. The results will be out on June 4. PTI RRT RRT SDP