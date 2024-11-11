'This is a lie': TMC refutes EC's claim of acting 'within 20 hours' on its complaints

New Delhi Nov 11 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday accused the Election Commission of not responding to its complaints on West Bengal bypolls, even as the poll authority said it acted "within 20 hours".

The TMC termed the EC's claim as "lie" and accused it of becoming a "wing of the BJP".

The TMC had approached the EC on Saturday with a complaint against West Bengal BJP chief and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, and another one on the role of central forces in the state where bypolls are being held on six assembly seats.

On Monday morning, the ruling party in West Bengal slammed the poll body for giving it appointment for Monday afternoon over the issue, 90 minutes before the bypoll campaign ends in the state.

In a response addressed to TMC leader Derek O'Brien, the poll authority said it is "surprising" that even after the prompt action by the Commission "within 20 hours" of receipt of representation on November 9 afternoon, there has been "unwarranted comments of delay".

The EC rejected the allegations regarding inaction and delayed response as "completely baseless, devoid of facts and misleading".

The Commission said the TMC's request seeking appointment for a delegation to discuss issues relating to upcoming bye-elections in West Bengal was received on November 8 at 5.17 pm by an email but did not mention any issues that were required to be discussed and a reminder of this request was received through email on November 9 at 9.57 am which also neither specified any issue nor enclosed any representation.

"While the Commission was waiting to receive the representation or to know the subject matter of the meeting, a delegation of AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) came to the Commission office on November 9 and handed over two representations...," the letter read.

The EC said it acted "promptly" on both the representations, and directed the chief electoral officer of West Bengal to first address the urgent issue regarding force deployment, and the CEO, West Bengal convened the meeting of the State Level Force Deployment Committee along with State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and the State CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) Coordinator on November 10 -- "within 20 hours" of receipt of TMC representation at the Commission's office here.

The poll body also issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP president Majumdar on Monday for his alleged remarks on the national emblem and the state police.

TMC leaders, however, said the EC did not respond to them, and gave a 'token appointment'.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale took to social media platform X and said the EC's claim is a "lie".

"This is a LIE. The ECI has NOT "acted within 20 hours" like they're claiming in the media," Gokhale said on X.

"Complaint was submitted personally by 5-MP delegation led by our Floor Leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 9th Nov (Saturday). The EC didn't even bother to meet or even respond," Gokhale alleged.

"And now - when campaigning ends at 5pm today - they're doing this drama of a notice. Shame that the Election Commission has openly become a wing of the BJP," the TMC MP added.

In a letter addressed to Rakesh Kumar, Secretary, Election Commission of India, on Monday evening, O'Brien said they did not receive any response from the EC to their communications, and didn't get an acknowledgement of their memoranda submitted on Saturday "for a full 24 hours".

"Rich of you to write about 'basic courtesy' after ignoring us for three days and then giving us a token appointment for a time which is merely 90 minutes before campaigning for the bypolls in Bengal ends," O'Brien said.

"We have immense respect for the Election Commission of India. However, we have personally seen over the last three days how little the ECI respects the party with the third largest number of MPs in Parliament," he said.

The TMC had complained to the EC alleging that CAPF personnel were operating without the mandated presence of state police, and also alleged they were entering private residences to intimidate voters and influence them in favour of the BJP.

It had also flagged comments made by BJP state president Majumdar during an election rally in poll-bound Taldangra, accusing him of making derogatory statements against the state police and insulting the national emblem. PTI AO KVK KVK