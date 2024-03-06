'This is family rule, one that strives for every family in TN', says Stalin in response to PM's jibe

Chennai: Pushing back against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "family politics" jibe, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the ruling dispensation in the state is indeed "family rule," but one that strived for the welfare of every family.

In an official statement, Stalin also questioned the Prime Minister's recent statement that central funds were reaching the people of the state directly, and pointed out that people who were affected by floods did not get a single rupee from the Centre.

"Some call us (DMK) a family rule. Yes, this is a family rule! A family that gives a helping hand to every family of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said, addressing PM's taunt about dynasty politics.

Over the past few days, Modi has criticised the DMK, along with Congress, and some others, saying the reign of political dynasties from "Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu" is a dangerous trend.

On Modi's contention that the Centre has been depositing money directly to beneficiaries of schemes, Stalin claimed this was not the case and wanted to know who had received such funds.

"People of eight districts (including Chennai and Thoothukudi) bore the brunt of two natural disasters (floods). We had sought Rs 37,000 crore funds (as relief from the Centre). Did PM allocate at least Re 1 to aid the people of Tamil Nadu?" the CM asked.

The Tamil Nadu government, however, spent Rs 3,406 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund and other state funds to help the people, he said, and reiterated his government's commitment to the welfare of the public.

Announcing the launch of the Tamil Nadu government's 'Neengal Nalamaa' (Are you doing well) initiative, he said it was proof that his administration had a humane, compassionate approach to addressing people's welfare.

He launched a website for this purpose, which facilitates virtual interactions between the chief minister as well as senior officials with the people, regarding implementation of public welfare schemes of the government.

People can also register their feedback on the website.

At the launch of the portal, Stalin interacted with some of the beneficiaries of state government schemes.