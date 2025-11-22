This is how democracy should work, hope to see this in India: Tharoor lauds Trump-Mamdani meet

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday lauded the cordial meeting between US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, saying this is how democracy should work and hoped to see this happen in India.

Seizing the opportunity, the BJP expressed hope that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would get the message.

Reposting on X a video of the meeting between the US President and the New York City Mayor-elect, Tharoor said, "This is how democracy should work. Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it's over, and the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve." "I would love to see more of this in India, and am trying to do my part," the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Reacting to Tharoor's remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was all praise of Tharoor for his remarks and hoped Rahul Gandhi would get the message.

"Once again, Shashi Tharoor reminds Congress to put India first, not Parivar. To behave democratically and not like sore losers. But will Rahul Gandhi get the message? One more Fatwa loading against Shashi?" Poonawala posed in a post on X.

After months of vitriolic attacks against each other during the New York City mayoral election, Trump and Mamdani adopted a mutually warm tone during their first meeting at the White House in Washington DC, with the US president terming it "very productive".

Trump also expressed confidence that Mamdani "can do a very good job".

"We've just had a great meeting, a really good, very productive meeting. We have one thing in common, we want this city of ours that we love to do very well.

"I wanted to congratulate the Mayor. He really ran an incredible race against a lot of smart people, starting with the early primaries, and he beat them easily," Trump said in the Oval Office, as Mamdani stood next to him.

When asked if he would feel comfortable living in New York City under a Mamdani administration, Trump responded emphatically. "Yeah, I would, especially after the meeting. Absolutely".

He added that they agreed on "a lot more than I would have thought. I want him to do a great job, and we'll help him do a great job. He may have different views. I would feel very, very comfortable being in New York, and I think much more so after the meeting." Mamdani "appreciated" the meeting with Trump, also describing it as a "productive", one focused on a place of shared admiration and love, which is New York City.