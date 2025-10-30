'This is my baby's win': 7-month pregnant Delhi Police constable bags bronze in weightlifting meet

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) For Delhi Police Constable Sonika Yadav, the bronze medal she won at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 in Andhra Pradesh earlier this month was more than just an athletic achievement; it was a triumph of determination and spirit.

The 30-year-old constable from the North District Community Policing Cell lifted a combined total of 145 kg on October 17 to clinch the third spot. What made her victory truly remarkable was that she achieved the feat while being seven months pregnant.

Yadav, who has been participating in power-lifting events for the past three years, said her training and discipline helped her stay both physically and mentally prepared.

"I lifted 145 kilos during my pregnancy, but it was less than my usual capacity. That’s why neither my pregnancy nor my child was affected," she told PTI.

Yadav discovered her pregnancy while training for the competition. Upon consulting her doctor, she was advised to continue her workouts but avoid pushing her limits.

"My doctor told me I could keep practising as both my body and pregnancy were healthy, I just needed to reduce the weight and be careful," she said.

Initially, her family was apprehensive about her decision to compete.

"My husband wanted me to back out, but I told him I would participate just for the experience, not for a medal. He supported me completely. My coach and doctor also helped convince my family," she said.

When she eventually won the bronze medal, her family's pride was evident.

"My brother and sister-in-law said this medal belongs to our future champion -- whether a boy or a girl. That was the happiest moment for me," the constable said with a smile.

Drawing inspiration from boxing legend Mary Kom, Yadav said she wanted to challenge the notion that women are physically weak.

"Mary Kom has already proved that women can be strong and unstoppable. I also want to break that belief," she said.

She added that she admired how women athletes abroad receive institutional support even during pregnancy and hoped India would encourage more women to pursue sports fearlessly.

Sending a message to other women, Yadav said, "Our body and mind are our biggest strengths. If we stay healthy, we can take care of our family, children, and work. So, first focus on your body and health -- everything else will follow."