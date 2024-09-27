'This is new India with zero tolerance to terrorism,' Adityanath warns Pak hardliners

Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan-backed terrorists, asserting that any attempt to incite violence in the country would lead to their elimination.

"I want to say that if Pakistan-backed terrorists try to incite terrorism anywhere, they will face their worst elimination.. This is a new India, which will not tolerate terrorism but will crush it and bury it," he said.

"Today, India has a zero tolerance policy toward terrorism. If anyone, with Pakistan's support, tries to spread the seeds of terrorism in J&K, they will neither have a shroud to cover them nor two yards of land to be buried in," Adityanath told a public rally in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district.

The chief minister also cited the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a success of the "double-engine government" model.

"If you want to see an example of a 'double-engine government', the biggest one is the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, which was built after 500 years. When we started the process of the Ram Mandir, some people said that if the Ram Mandir decision was made and construction started, rivers of blood would flow. We said this is a new India, where security is the highest priority," he said.

Adityanath claimed there has not been a single instance of riot in UP in the last 7 and half year and added, "I believe Jammu and Kashmir should also be a part of such development under the double-engine government." He also accused the Congress, National Conference, and the PDP of exploiting Jammu and Kashmir for political gain by "promoting terrorism." "Who are the people who gave a religious colour to Jammu and Kashmir and turned it into a warehouse of terrorism? They exploited the people, promoted family rule, encouraged corruption, and supported terrorism for their political gains," he said.

"With the scrapping of Article 370 by Prime Minister Modi, the nursery of terrorism has been permanently closed," said Adityanath, who addressed four rallies in the Jammu region in the final phase of elections on October 1.

The chief minister claimed that the abrogation of Article 37 in Jammu and Kashmir has brought peace and prosperity to the region earlier racked with violence and criticised the opposition parties of advising against the law's scrapping.

"These are the same people who said, before Article 370 was abrogated, that if anyone touched it, rivers of blood would flow in Jammu and Kashmir.

"After the removal of Article 370, the opposite happened. Peace came to Jammu and Kashmir, development and progress took place, and people are happy, making it one of the best states," he said.

"The old days of corruption, terrorism, separatism, and dynasty rule will not return. The people have decided to bid farewell to these three families, and after the elections, their exit will be confirmed," he added. PTI AB AB VN VN