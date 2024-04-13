This Lok Sabha election is for saving Constitution, democracy: Akhilesh Yadav

Bijnor (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said this year's Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and democracy.

Farmers protested for almost two years against the now-scrapped farm laws and the BJP will bring them back if it wins 400 Lok Sabha seats, he claimed.

Yadav was speaking at a rally here in support of SP Lok Sabha candidate from Bijnor Deepak Sahni.

"This is the election to save the Constitution and democracy. At one point in time, 'samudra manthan' (churning of the sea) had taken place. This is the time for 'samvidhan manthan'," the SP chief said.

"On one hand, there are people who want to defend the Constitution and on the other hand are people who want to end the Constitution," he added.

On the 2020-21 farmers protest, Yadav said, "Our farmers protested for almost two years and the government did everything to stop them. But when the 2022 (Uttar Pradesh) assembly elections were approaching, they got scared and scrapped the farm laws." "If these people win 400 (Lok Sabha seats), then they will bring back the farm laws, take away farmers' produce and sell it to industrialists," he said.

The SP leader also hit out at the BJP for calling the opposition INDIA bloc "INDI alliance".

"These people cannot even read the name of INDIA, who is going to vote for them," he said.

Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency will witness a triangular contest with SP's Saini pitted against Chandan Chauhan of the RLD, a BJP ally, and BSP's Chaudhary Vijendra Singh.

Bijnor will go to polls in the first round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19. PTI CDN DIV DIV