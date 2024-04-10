This LS election is a fight to protect identity of Goa, says Cong leader Alemao

Panaji, Apr 10 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Goa are being fought to save the identity of the coastal state, and called it a tussle between the power of people and that of money-muscle.

The two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa - North Goa and South Goa - will go to polls in a single phase on May 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in the state and at the Centre, and the opposition Congress are the main contenders.

"The INDIA bloc has presented the best candidates in both the parliamentary constituencies - North Goa and South Goa," Leader of Opposition in the Goa legislative assembly Yuri Alemao told PTI.

The Congress has fielded Ramakant Khalap in North Goa and Viriato Fernandes in South Goa.

"This election is fought for the sake of Goa's identity. If the state's identity has to be protected, people will have to come out and vote for the INDIA alliance candidates. The idea is to save what is left in Goa's interest. This election is for saving the identity of Goa," Alemao said.

Asked about the choice of Fernandes, a former Indian Navy captain, as the candidate against BJP's Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur, in South Goa, Alemao said the Congress nominee has a glorious background of having served the Indian army.

"He has been a very patriotic person. His work speaks volumes about his love for the country. He has been a Kargil war hero as well," the LoP said.

Alemao said Fernandes, during the last ten years, had raised several issues in the interest of Goa and Goans.

"He is the best choice that the India alliance has in South Goa," he added.

In Goa, it is going to be a fight between people's power and money-muscle power, according to Alemao.

"We are confident that the opposition bloc will have the support of 66 per cent of Goans, while only 32-33 per cent will remain with the ruling party," he claimed.

The LoP said that the Congress had appealed to the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) to join the opposition alliance.

"But the RGP fielded its own candidates, which shows that it is not serious about fighting against the ruling dispensation. They are here to divide votes," he said. PTI RPS MVG NP