This Maha Kumbh will give more strength to nation and devotees than before, feel seers

Mahakumbh Nagar: Ahead of the first major bathing on the occasion of 'Paush Poornima' on Monday, seers and those associated with spirituality feel this time the Maha Kumbh will give more strength to the nation, devotees and pilgrims than its previous editions.

Advertisment

The seers also believe that any 'yagya' performed during the Kumbh in Prayagraj will have much more effect than 'yagyas' performed on other occasions at another place.

Speaking to an agency on Sunday, Govardhan Math Peethadheeshwar Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth said, "The event is being called Maha Kumbh as it is taking place after 12 'Poorn' Kumbhs, although for us, every Kumbh is supremely pious and 'Shakti Vardhak' (strength provider).

"However, the ongoing Maha Kumbh will give more strength to the nation, devotees and pilgrims than the other Kumbhs." The deliberations done by the saints here, along with the 'yagyas' and other spiritual activities, will generate a power that will make the nation stronger and prosperous, and also send a positive message to the entire world and humanity.

Advertisment

"It is believed that the yagya performed during the Kumbh in Prayagraj has much more effect than the yagyas performed on other occasions at some other place," he said, adding that the facilities made by the government for the event have been good.

Throwing light on the spiritual aspect of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Ashutosh Varshney, convenor of Ram Naam Bank, a Prayagraj-based NGO, told the news agency, "The most sacred festival for Hindu pilgrims, Kumbh Mela traces its origin to a blend of mythology, history, and astrology.

The word 'Kumbh' is derived from the sacred 'Amrit Kalash' meaning 'immortal pitcher'." According to legend, after the Devasura war, both gods (Devas) and demons (Asuras) agreed to churn the ocean to obtain 'Amrit', the nectar of immortality. Mount Mandarachal served as the churning rod, and the serpent Vasuki acted as the churning rope. Fourteen precious items emerged from the churning, which were divided among the Devas and Asuras.

Advertisment

However, when Dhanvantari (physician of the gods) presented the 'Amrit Kalash' to the gods, another conflict arose.

"Lord Vishnu then intervened in the guise of Mohini, suggesting that everyone should partake the Amrit. He entrusted the Amrit Kalash to Indra's son, Jayant. As Jayant fled to protect the Amrit from the demons, drops of the nectar fell on four locations on Earth – Haridwar, Nashik, Ujjain and Prayagraj. These four places, touched by the divine nectar, became sacred sites for the Kumbh Mela," Varshney said.

Speaking about the significance of 'Paush Purnima', Lucknow-based astrologer Triloki Nath Singh said the occasion occurs on the 15th day of 'Shukla Paksh' in the Hindu calendar month of 'Paush'.

Advertisment

It also marks the initiation of 'Kalpvasa', a period of intense spiritual practice and devotion observed by pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela, Singh said.

Wearing a glowing new look, Prayagraj is now welcoming saints, seers, pilgrims, devotees and citizens from different walks of life to soak themselves in the water of spirituality.

Scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26, the Maha Kumbh will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who termed the event a testament to India's rich spiritual and cultural legacy.