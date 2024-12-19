'This type of violence has no place in democracy': Odisha CM on Sarangi's injury in Parliament

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said he was praying for the speedy recovery of BJP's Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, claiming that he got injured because of the "irresponsible and objectionable" behaviour of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Majhi said "such actions" of Gandhi were not only "unacceptable" but also an insult to the "sacred house of democracy".

"Due to irresponsible and objectionable behaviour of Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, our senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP from Balasore Shri @pcsarangi ji got injured. Such actions of Rahul Gandhi are not only unacceptable but it is also an insult to the sacred house of democracy," he said in a post on X.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of Shri @pcsarangi ji and strongly condemn such acts in Parliament. This type of violence has no place in a democracy," he added.

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to BR Ambedkar left former Union minister Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal said, "This is not an act of a person with a sound mind. It is unfortunate that the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha indulged in such kind of action. I wish for the speedy recovery of the Balasore MP." PTI AAM AAM SOM