This year has been about service, good governance, public welfare: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Marking the completion of one year in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday presented a report card of her government's performance, highlighting progress in several sectors like education, healthcare, electricity and water supply.

Gupta visited Vikaspuri in West Delhi area, where she addressed a public meeting and a workers' Pravas meeting as part of a week-long programme arranged by the Delhi BJP to mark one year in power. The current BJP government came into power on February 20 last year.

"This year has not been about power but about service. The sincerity with which you have taken our initiatives door-to-door is commendable. Your energy is our strength, and together we will continue to make Delhi better," she said.

Interacting with local residents and party workers, the chief minister described the past 365 days as a period devoted to "service, good governance and the welfare of the poor".

"Our greatest strength has been our commitment to improving essential services that directly impact people's daily lives," the chief minister added.

Emphasising the role of grassroots workers, the chief minister credited them for ensuring the effective delivery of government schemes. PTI SSM KSS KSS